Six Flags Continues North America Park Openings

Six Flags is opening more theme parks, confident it will be able to open most of its locations after implementing stringent health and safety rules.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Report is planning to open more of its theme parks after several locations in the western U.S. and in Mexico opened last week.

The next parks slated to open include Six Flags Great America, in Gurnee, Ill., which will begin operation on April 24.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago will open on May 29 for Memorial Day weekend. By this time, 23 of the brand’s 27 parks will be open.

Most locations of the well-known amusement parks originally closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. With approval to open for the 2021 season, many others reopened in February and March.

The success it has seen so far makes the Arlington, Texas, family entertainment company confident it will be able to successfully open more parks across North America.

“Last year, we safely entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] health guidelines, and we continue to set the standard for safe operations at each of our parks,” Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber said in a statement.

To maintain stringent health and safety guidelines, Six Flags has instituted attendance caps and implemented a reservation system for attendees to purchase single-day or group tickets online.

At the amusement park sites, the safety protocols include, among others:

--Masks are mandatory for employees and for customers over age 2;

-- Contactless infrared thermal imaging will test customers' temperatures;

-- Mobile food ordering and a low-contact setup for self-service buffets and salad bars;

-- Regular cleaning of seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, trash cans and rest rooms, and.

-- Easy-to-access alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations around parks.

For job applicants, Six Flags has also established virtual hiring fairs. It is bringing on thousands of employees for the 2021 season.

At last check Six Flags shares were trading 1.3% higher at $49.54.