'This Market Is Angry Today:' Jim Cramer Recaps 3M, GE, UPS, Tesla Earnings
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: SiriusXM, Fiserv, EyeGate

SiriusXM, Fiserv, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, F5 Networks and Medtronic are five top gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks were falling Tuesday as earnings season kicks into another gear with reports from mega-cap tech companies, investors await the Federal Reserve's outlook for stimulus, and China undergoes a regulatory crackdown.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. SiriusXM | Increase 5.3%

SiriusXM  (SIRI) - Get Report shares climbed after the audio and entertainment company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. 

Revenue totaled $2.16 billion, up 15% from a year ago. Total subscribers at the end of the quarter were 34.5 million, up 1% from a year ago.

2. Fiserv | Increase 3.2%

Shares of Fiserv  (FISV) - Get Report were rising following earnings from the financial services technology company that topped analysts' estimates. 

The company reported a 20% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP revenue to $3.86 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $1.37.

3. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals | Increase 27.9%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals  (EYEG) - Get Report skyrocketed after the biotech named Brian Strem as president and CEO, while announcing it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire specialty pharmaceutical company Bayon Therapeutics. 

Strem's appointment is effective immediately.

4. F5 Networks | Increase 5.8%

F5 Networks  (FFIV) - Get Report jumped after the network-systems provider reported third-quarter earnings better than Wall Street estimates and earned analysts' praise. 

Analysts at Piper Sandler maintained their overweight rating on the stock while raising their price target to $236 from $223.

5. Medtronic | Increase 1.9%

Shares of Medtronic  (MDT) - Get Report rose after the medical device company announced new data from the WRAP-IT study published in Heart Rhythm, demonstrating "a significantly lower infection risk for patients who develop hematomas after cardiac implantable electronic devices when the TYRX Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope was used at implant.

