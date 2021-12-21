Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
How This Portfolio Manager Is Taking Advantage of Monday's 'Shoot First' Mentality
Publish date:

Single-Family Home Rents Surge 11% in October

Rent increases accelerated for all price tiers in October, according to research firm Corelogic. And high-priced rentals gained the most.
Author:

U.S. single-family rents soared 10.9% in October, the fastest year-over-year increase in more than 16 years, according to real estate research firm CoreLogic.

Rent increases accelerated for all price tiers in October, and high-priced rentals gained the most. The high-price tier is defined as properties with rents greater than 125% of a region’s median.

High-price rentals climbed 11.4% in October, compared to 9.5% for low-price rentals, which are defined as properties with rent less than 75% of the region’s median.

Among 20 large metropolitan areas, Miami led the way with a 29.7% gain, followed by Phoenix at 19.3%. Chicago had the lowest increase at 4.2%.

Last week, the National Association of Home Builders reported that home builder confidence rose for the fourth consecutive month in December amid strong consumer demand, tight inventory and rising home prices.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index of confidence index rose to 84 in December from 83 in November. That ties the highest level of the year, set in February.

Existing-home sales rose 0.8% in October from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, the National Association of Realtors reported last month.

And the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index soared 19.5% in September from a year ago.

But the picture isn’t entirely rosy for home builders.

“While demand remains strong, finding workers, predicting pricing and dealing with material delays remains a challenge,” NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke said in a statement.

Tags
terms:
InvestingReal EstateHousing Market
