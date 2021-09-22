September 22, 2021
Simon Property Stock Upgrades to Buy on Strong Fundamentals

Simon Property is exiting the pandemic with a stronger competitive position, an Argus Research analyst wrote.
Author:

Simon Property Group  (SPG) - Get Simon Property Group, Inc. Report shares rose Wednesday, after Argus Research upgraded the country’s biggest mall owner to buy from hold, keeping its $142 price target.

“Simon is exiting the pandemic with a stronger competitive position as a result of its acquisition of Taubman and its growing omni-channel strategy,” Argus analyst Angus Kelleher-Ferguson wrote in a commentary.

Simon on Wednesday traded at $134, up 2.8% at last check. It has soared 58% year to date amid enthusiasm over economic recovery.

“Simon's fundamentals appear to be improving more rapidly than we anticipated,” Kelleher-Ferguson said.

“We are also optimistic about Simon's e-commerce investments, including its $280 million joint venture with Rue Gilt Groupe and ownership stakes in J.C. Penney, Forever21, Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brands.

“Aside from Rue Gilt, all of these companies are tenants in SPG malls. SPG's equity infusions have helped these troubled retailers to avoid bankruptcy filings.

“[They also have] prevented empty storefronts at SPG malls and provided SPG with exposure to retailer e-commerce sites, thereby diversifying the company beyond physical retail.”

Further, “Simon continues to benefit from its scale, geographic diversification, and high-quality portfolio,” Kelleher-Ferguson said.

“It is currently redeveloping its department store space to accommodate higher-paying tenants, including small stores and restaurants, which should help to boost revenue over time.”

Morningstar analyst Kevin Brown puts fair value at $149 for Simon.

Its “high-quality properties will continue to provide consumers with unique shopping experiences that are hard to replicate elsewhere,” he wrote last week. “As a result, we think Simon's portfolio will be sought after by retailers that are increasingly pursuing an omnichannel strategy.”

