October 22, 2021
What REITs Tell Jim Cramer About the Consumer
Simon Property Target Price Up as Bank of America Sees Catalysts

Simon Property firmed after Bank of America increased its price target for the country’s biggest shopping mall REIT to $165 from $150.
Shares of Simon Property Group  (SPG) - Get Simon Property Group, Inc. Report firmed Friday, touching a 52-week high, after Bank of America increased its price target for the country’s biggest shopping mall REIT to $165 from $150.

Analyst Jeffrey Spector affirmed his buy rating.

“We see several positive catalysts ahead to move SPG's share price higher,” Spector said.

“1) Upward [Wall Street earnings estimate] revisions [for] 2022 and 2023, based on a stronger-than-expected second half of 2021.

“2) Taubman, [a mall owner Simon bought last year,] is exceeding underwriting, as U.S. luxury sales boom and SPG uses its strong balance sheet to add new tenants to the portfolio.

“3) International tourism moves from a headwind to a tailwind, benefiting Simon's coastal and tourist destination assets.

“4) SPG offers key late-cycle winning attributes, including a high distribution yield of about 4.2% … and strong distribution growth (estimating 6.7% and 6.3% in 2022 and 2023, respectively).

“5) Normalization of rents and lease terms in 2022, as retailers are focused … on omnichannel efforts, which is boosting demand for space at dominant retail centers.”

Simon Property shares recently traded at $145.01, up 0.7%, and on Friday touched a 52-week high $145.60. They have jumped 11% over the past month. 

Morningstar analyst Kevin Brown puts fair value for the stock at $149 but assigns it no moat.

“Simon is still dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic,” he wrote last month. 

“We believe that Class A malls will rebound … but the short-term impact to Simon's cash flow has been significant.”

RetailReal Estate
