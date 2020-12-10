TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Silver Spike, Immutep, 8x8: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Silver Spike Acquisition, Immutep, 8x8, TG Therapeutics and TechTarget are five of the top stock gainers on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were mixed Thursday amid concerns about stalled stimulus negotiations and a disappointing report on jobless claims.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Silver Spike Acquisition | Percentage Increase 34%

Blank check acquisition company Silver Spike Acquisition  (SSPK) - Get Report climbed after agreeing to merge with WM Holding in a transaction that will take the cannabis technology company public. The deal to take Weedmaps public values the company at around $1.5 billion.

2. Immutep | Percentage Increase 152%

Immutep  (IMMP) - Get Report soared after the Australian biotech reported positive results from a trial of a treatment for metastatic breast cancer. The company said the treatment has shown an overall survival benefit in a random setting in metastatic breast cancer patients known to be insensitive to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

3. 8x8 | Percentage Increase 32%

8x8  (EGHT) - Get Report surged after the integrated cloud communications platform provider named Dave Sipes as CEO and a member of the board. Sipes was most recently chief operating officer of RingCentral  (RNG) - Get Report. The company also reaffirmed guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. 

4. TG Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 30%

TG Therapeutics  (TGTX) - Get Report was rising after the biopharma company announced positive top-line results from two phase 3 studies for its ublituximab treatment of multiple sclerosis patients. Both studies met their primary endpoint, the company said. 

5. TechTarget | Percentage Increase 15%

TechTarget  (TTGT) - Get Report advanced after the internet content and information company said it had agreed to acquire BrightTALK, a marketing platform for webinars and virtual events in the enterprise IT market, for $150 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

4. Adobe keeps beating expectations
INVESTING

This Is Adobe's Must-Hold Support Level if You Buy the Earnings Dip

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE on March 20 as the building prepares to close indefinitely. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Dow Falls as Jobless Claims Surge and Stimulus Talks Stall

IP Theft? China's Tougher Patent Law Brings Payouts, Pharma Dispute Fix
INVESTING

TG Therapeutics Soars on Positive Results for MS Treatment

7 New Zealand sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best and Worst Countries for Sustainable Living

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Pfizer Will Rise

Apple Joins Live-streaming Bandwagon With Discounted IPhones For China's Midyear Shopping Festival
INVESTING

Apple Seeing Strong iPhone 12 Pro Demand Ahead of Christmas

airbnb
INVESTING

Airbnb Hits $100 Billion Valuation After Surge Pricing IPO; Jim Cramer Warns on Market Orders

Jim Cramer Live Dec. 10
JIM CRAMER

What Airbnb, DoorDash IPOs Tell Jim Cramer About Stock Market Thursday