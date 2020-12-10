Silver Spike, Immutep, 8x8: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Silver Spike Acquisition, Immutep, 8x8, TG Therapeutics and TechTarget are five of the top stock gainers on Thursday.

Stocks were mixed Thursday amid concerns about stalled stimulus negotiations and a disappointing report on jobless claims.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Silver Spike Acquisition | Percentage Increase 34%

Blank check acquisition company Silver Spike Acquisition (SSPK) - Get Report climbed after agreeing to merge with WM Holding in a transaction that will take the cannabis technology company public. The deal to take Weedmaps public values the company at around $1.5 billion.

2. Immutep | Percentage Increase 152%

Immutep (IMMP) - Get Report soared after the Australian biotech reported positive results from a trial of a treatment for metastatic breast cancer. The company said the treatment has shown an overall survival benefit in a random setting in metastatic breast cancer patients known to be insensitive to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

3. 8x8 | Percentage Increase 32%

8x8 (EGHT) - Get Report surged after the integrated cloud communications platform provider named Dave Sipes as CEO and a member of the board. Sipes was most recently chief operating officer of RingCentral (RNG) - Get Report. The company also reaffirmed guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2021.

4. TG Therapeutics | Percentage Increase 30%

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) - Get Report was rising after the biopharma company announced positive top-line results from two phase 3 studies for its ublituximab treatment of multiple sclerosis patients. Both studies met their primary endpoint, the company said.

5. TechTarget | Percentage Increase 15%

TechTarget (TTGT) - Get Report advanced after the internet content and information company said it had agreed to acquire BrightTALK, a marketing platform for webinars and virtual events in the enterprise IT market, for $150 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.