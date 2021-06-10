TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Signet Jewelers Higher After Swing to Profit on Near Double Revenue

Signet Jewelers shares rose Thursday after the retailer reported stronger-than-expected results, swinging to a profit on a near doubling of revenue.
Author:
Publish date:

Signet Jewelers  (SIG) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after the retailer reported stronger-than-expected results, swinging to a profit on a near doubling of revenue.

For the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended May 1, the Hamilton, Bermuda, company swung to profit of $129.8 million, or $2.23 a share, from a loss of $205.3 million, or $3.96 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted earnings also totaled $2.23 a share in the latest quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimate in a FactSet survey of $1.27 a share. The adjusted profit reversed a loss of $1.59 a year earlier..

Revenue almost doubled to $1.69 billion from $852.1 million. 

The FactSet analyst consensus called for $1.62 billion in the latest quarter. Same-store sales more than doubled (up 106.5%).

Signet shares recently traded at $65.10, up 6.7%. They have more than doubled over the past six months amid strong jewelry demand during the pandemic.

“We are winning in our biggest banners through consumer-inspired differentiation, as evidenced by double-digit revenue growth in both Kay and Zales versus this time two years ago,” Chief Executive Virginia Drosos said in a statement.

In April, Signet had raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter to between $1.57 billion and $1.6 billion from its previous estimate of $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion.

In March, the company posted a stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter. Net income registered $245.7 million, or $4.12 a share, up from $178.8 million, or $3.67, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted earnings came to $4.15 a share, which beat the FactSet analyst consensus of $3.54. Sales totaled $2.2 billion, exceeding the analyst consensus of $2.1 billion.

Tags
terms:
RetailEarnings
RH Stock's Wild Ride
INVESTING

RH Jumps as Analysts Laud Report and Revenue Outlook

Microsoft Lead
INVESTING

Microsoft Developing a Cloud Version of Its Xbox Games

Cramer Live on 6/10/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch: Jim Cramer on CPI, GameStop, Cleveland-Cliffs, Tether

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise but Off Highs as Wall Street Assesses Inflation Data

cleveland-cliffs-to-buy-ak-steel-for-11-billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Target Higher; GLJ Sees Steel Prices Lifting Valuation

FAMGA Lead
INVESTING

How Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Can Unlock New Profit Engines

ServiceNow Jumps as Stock Is Added to the S&P 500, Replacing Celgene
INVESTING

ServiceNow Rises After Being Added to Goldman's Conviction List

Buy United Parcel Service for the Dividend
INVESTING

UPS Higher as J.P. Morgan Upgrades on Pricing, Capacity