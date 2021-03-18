Signet Jewelers Shines on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Signet's e-commerce sales increased 71% in the fourth-quarter and made up nearly a quarter of total sales.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report were rising Thursday after the jewelry retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and offered strong guidance.

Shares of the Hamilton, Bermuda, parent of 3,200 stores -- under the Kay, Zales, Jared and other brand names -- at last check were up 8.3% to $64.30.

Signet reported net income of $245.7 million, or $4.12 a share, up from $178.8 million, or $3.67, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings came to $4.15 per share, which beat the FactSet analyst consensus of $3.54 per share.

Sales totaled $2.2 billion, up 1.5% from a year earlier and beating out the FactSet consensus of $2.1 billion.

Same-store sales grew 7%, compared with FactSet's call for an increase of 5.1%.

E-commerce sales increased 71% and made up 23.4% of total sales. Brick-and-mortar same-store sales were down 4.2%.

In North America, same-store sales grew 10.4%, e-commerce sales increased 66%, and brick-and-mortar same-store sales edged up 0.6%.

International same-store sales decreased 28.3%, with e-commerce sales more than doubline (up 115.1%). That was offset by a brick-and-mortar same-store sales decline of 56.2% reflecting the continued impact of COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Looking ahead, Signet said it expected fiscal 2022 first-quarter revenue to range $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion, exceeding FactSet's projection of $1.28 billion.

The company called for same-store sales to increase 80% to 84%, while the FactSet consensus projected same-store sales of 39.3%.

Full-year revenue is expected to range $5.85 billion to $6 billion, outpacing the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion.

Same-store sales are projected to grow 14% to 17%, while FactSet is calling for same-store sales growth of 13.2%.

"Our company today is stronger: we're more innovative, efficient, and digitally advanced," Chief Executive Virginia Drosos said in a statement.

In January, Drosos said the company had a delivered strong holiday performance "despite considerable macro hurdles."