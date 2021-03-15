TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Sigma Labs Doubles on Deal With Defense Giant Lockheed Martin

Sigma Labs more than doubled after the quality-assurance-software company received a contract from defense major Lockheed Martin.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Sigma Labs  (SGLB) - Get Report more than doubled Monday after the quality-assurance-software provider said it received a contract to provide its PrintRite3D technology to defense giant Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Report for its space unit.

Shares of the Santa Fe, N.M., company at last check traded at $7.50, compared with Friday's close of $3.34. The stock on Monday touched a 52-week high $9.75.

Sigma Labs develops and commercializes real-time monitoring solutions for 3D metal printing, used in the aerospace and defense industries.

Sigma's PrintRite3D system provides "robust analysis capabilities, quality assurance solutions, data capture technology, and scalability across various original-equipment-manufacturer 3D printing platforms," Kristi Farley, vice president for spacecraft and missile engineering at Lockheed Martin Space, said in a statement. 

"Assurance of print quality and repeatability is essential to the critical missions that we support."

PrintRite3D is an interactive in-process quality-assurance system that combines inspection, feedback, data collection and critical analysis.

It also provides a high-fidelity, accurate system that can scale to multi-laser in dual and quad laser systems.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin, based in Bethesda, Md., will assess the viability and performance of PrintRite3D tech for the space division to support a variety of defense and civil space programs.

The contract was awarded by Lockheed Martin Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center based in Sunnyvale, California.

Lockheed Martin shares were trading up 1.6% at $345.57.

Carnival Cruise Lines Lead
INVESTING

Carnival Share Rises on CEO's Cautious Optimism

Coupang Lead
INVESTING

Coupang Investor Ackman Donates Shares to Charity

China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Near Record Highs as Investors Assess Inflation Risks

amd (1)
INVESTING

AMD Is a Stock to Buy on the Dip - Here’s Why

Eli Lilly Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Eli Lilly

Apple AirPod Pro Sales Look Strong - Here's Why That's Significant For Investors
INVESTING

Apple's AirPods Headed for Slowdown, Says Top Analyst

Unity Software Technologies Lead
INVESTING

Unity Software Climbs as Goldman Sees Potential in 3D Gaming

Gap Lead
INVESTING

Gap Gets Price Target Boost From Wells Fargo