TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Siegel Says Inflation May Hit 20% - but Still Sees Stocks Rising

The 'money supply is up almost 30% since the beginning of the pandemic,' Prof. Jeremy Siegel told a news service. 'That money won’t disappear.' It’s flowing into stocks.
Author:
Publish date:

Jeremy Siegel, the renowned finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, is generally bullish on stocks, and now is no exception.

He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve has gone way overboard on easing, and that inflation could hit 20% within the next two to three years as a result. 

But until the Fed clamps down in response, stocks have plenty of room to roam to the upside, he maintains.

“Money supply is up almost 30% since the beginning of the pandemic,” Siegel said. “That money won’t disappear.” And it’s flowing into stocks, he said.

“You don’t want to go into bonds or cash,” he said. “Treasurys have negative real returns. That’s not very attractive.”

The S&P 500 recently traded at 4,167, up 1.34%. It has jumped 48% over the past year amid the economy’s recovery from pandemic-induced shock.

It’s all about stocks, and inflation won’t hold them down, Siegel told the news service.

“The history is that stocks more than compensate for inflation and there’s a lot of dividend-paying stocks — 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%,” he noted.

“So why would you go fixed income? The gap is huge. And that’s what I think is going to continue to drive the money into the market, despite the fears -- that will be realized -- that the Fed will tighten in the future.”

Friday’s gain came as investors’ inflation fears eased a bit.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Thursday that it’s time to consider increasing your cash position with inflation running hot.

Managers in Hong Kong and China using various ways to communicate, including video conferencing software Zoom, WeChat, Skype for Business and WhatsApp. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Zoom Video Rebounds from Recent Drop, Mizuho Bullish

Wall Street NYSE Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Extend Gains After Rough Start to Week; Nasdaq Up 2%

Activist Says Dillard's Real Estate Is More Valuable Than The Business
INVESTING

Dillard's Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Walmart Beats Revenue Estimates, E-Commerce Boosted Results
INVESTING

Walmart, Target Higher; Analysts Like Earnings Prospects

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Shares Jump After ISS Backs Activists in Board Seat Battle

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gains as Citigroup Resumes Coverage With 'Buy' Rating

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Jumps as Strong Sales Prompt Analyst Upgrades

Going to Miss the Tax Filing Deadline? Here's What You Need to Do
Sponsored Story

10 Things You Need to Know to File Your Taxes on Time