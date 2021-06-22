Shutdown Stocks, Reopening Winners: Thor, Take-Two, Disney

Jim Cramer looks at some pandemic success stories and gauges how well they'll do as the economy reopens. Don't discount these stocks with staying power, he says.

Why have some top performing stocks of the so-called “new normal” era lost luster as the economic recovery takes hold?

On a recent Mad Money segment, Jim Cramer dug into why some companies that took off while lockdowns were ubiquitous have sunk quickly in the current market, even those with booming sales. Cramer looks at the recreational vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report, which peaked at $146 a share in May, only to slide lower ever since. Shares now trade for less than $100. The same is true with boat maker Brunswick Corp. (BC) - Get Report, which peaked at $115 in May and has also fallen below $100.

Cramer questioned the thinking that demand will disappear for activities that grew in popularity during the pandemic, such as boating and recreational vehicle use, once travel and entertainment fully reopens. Nothing could be further from the truth here as both companies have multi-year backlogs, Cramer told his Mad Money viewers.

The same pattern can be seen in Campbell Soup (CPB) - Get Report to video game publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report. Cramer said the most frustrating is Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, which has been on a downward slide since May but did have an up day on Monday. Disney soared during the pandemic on the success of Disney+. As everything opens back up, the company has even more to offer including movies, theme parks and cruises.

Cramer said he's still a fan of all of these stocks, along with Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report and Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report.

As the reopening picks up steam, where should you invest your money? To answer that question at the end of May, three Real Money columnists each put together a portfolio of their top stock picks for the recovery.

The contributors then got together to discuss and debate their choices in a conversation led by their fellow columnist Bob Lang.

Each provides a list of stock picks and discusses what factors to look for in a company as the nation emerges from the grip of the pandemic. Watch Real Money's Real Talk and check out how their picks have fared so far.