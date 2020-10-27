Shopify to Partner With TikTok on Channel for Merchants

Shopify's agreement with TikTok will help more than 1 million merchants create and run campaigns on the short-video platform.

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and TikTok will partner in what the video-sharing app operator said will help more than 1 million merchants create and run campaigns on the short-video platform.

Shares of Ottawa-based Shopify, the e-commerce software-and-services provider, were climbing 4.42% to $1,084.45 on Tuesday.

Through the program, merchants can create campaigns, target audiences and track performance in one place. They will also be able to install or connect their TikTok Pixel with a click of a button.

The channel is now available in the U.S., and will become available in other North American markets, Europe and Southeast Asia in early 2021, TikTok said in a statement.

TikTok noted a recent study found that 88% of its users said they discover new content they enjoy while using the app, and about half said they discover new products through advertisements posted by a product or brand.

TikTok said it will start testing new commerce features that make it easier for users to discover Shopify merchants and shop their products within the app.

"The TikTok channel means Shopify merchants - even those without a strong TikTok following of their own yet - can connect with these new audiences using content that feels authentic and genuine to the TikTok experience,” Satish Kanwar, Shopify's vice president of product, said in a statement.

TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance, and Shopify also will introduce #ShopBlack to promote Black-owned businesses from Nov. 10-15.

The TikTok community will be able to explore products from more than 40 Shopify merchants directly through the #ShopBlack hashtag and branded effect.