Can Shopify Get Back to Prior Highs on Earnings?

Shopify is ripping higher on earnings, clearing all of its key moving averages. Let's look at how the charts are setting up now.

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report was enjoying a powerful rally on Wednesday, up about 10% after better-than-expected earnings.

That’s putting it lightly, though. The company reported robust bottom-line results, with a huge gain in its investment in Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Report.

Revenue of $988.6 million grew 110% year over year and crushed analysts' expectations of $859 million.

Further, gross merchandise volume (GMV) from merchant customers climbed 114% to $37.3 billion.

The strong results are giving Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report bulls some optimism ahead of earnings, which are due up on Thursday after the close of trading.

That said, it’s been a mixed earnings picture so far on Wednesday, which includes companies like Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report and Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report.

In any regard, Shopify stock has been in a funk for a couple of months. Will this earnings report finally help the stock break out of that slump?

Trading Shopify

Daily chart of Shopify stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

In December, Shopify stock broke out over range resistance at $1,100. Bulls then saw that level become support in January.

It was a nice bullish setup, which helped propel the stock to new all-time highs near $1,500 in mid-February. That was a $400 a share rally, with seven days of gains in eight trading sessions.

However, once growth stocks came under pressure, shares plunged 33% in just a few weeks, bottoming right near $1,000.

Resolving the recent consolidation to the upside, the stock is clearing all of its major moving averages. Shopify stock is also taking out the April high at $1,250. Where can it go from here?

I want to watch that prior monthly high at $1,250, along with the 61.8% retracement near $1,310. So far, $1,300 has rejected the stock, while $1,250 was reclaimed.

On a dip, let’s see if $1,250 holds as support. If it does, bulls remain in control. If it fails, it puts the 10-day and 50-day moving averages in play. Below that and prior range resistance near $1,100 could be back in play.

On the upside, keep an eye on the $1,300 to $1,310 area. Above it puts the gap-fill level from February in play near $1,360. Above that and $1,400-plus is possible.