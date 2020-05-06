Shopify Posts Surprise Adjusted First-Quarter Profit

Shopify reported a surprise first-quarter adjusted profit as revenue jumped. Shopify stock is down despite sales surge in earnings.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) were lower even as the commerce platform reported first-quarter results that topped estimates.

The Ottawa company reported adjusted earnings tripled to 19 cents a share from 6 cents in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 47% to $470 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report an adjusted loss of 19 cents a share on revenue of $443.2 million.

The GAAP net loss was 27 cents a share against 22 cents a year earlier. Shares outstanding rose 5.3% to 116.8 million.

"[Our] focus during these challenging times is to help solve [merchants'] immediate pain points," Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapero said in a statement. "We are well positioned to help our merchants, particularly given the accelerated shift to online commerce."

The commerce platform saw a 62% increase in new stores created between March 13 and April 24, during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gross merchandise volume, a key metric in the e-commerce/retail sector, saw growth in April speed up. Shopify said that growth was distributed over a broader base of merchants.

Shopify's food, beverages and tobacco categories saw gross merchandise volume double during the March 13 to April 24 period.

The company also reported that online sales were far outstripping in-store point-of-sale purchases.

"The spread of covid-19 is going to be a tough time for all entrepreneurs," Chief Executive Tobi Lutke said.

"We are working as fast as we can to support our merchants by re-tooling our products to help them adapt to this new reality. Our goal is that, because Shopify exists, more entrepreneurs and small businesses will get through this."

At last check Shopify shares were trading off 0.9% at $680.11.