Shopify Climbs on Plan to Expand Shop Pay to Facebook, Google

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report were higher after the company unveiled a plan to expand its Shop Pay payments system beyond merchants who use its e-commerce platform.

Shop Pay will now be on Facebook's (FB) - Get Report core platform as well as Instagram during the summer. The company will then expand to Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google later in the year.

"By bringing Shop Pay to all merchants regardless of the commerce platform they use, we're making an industry-leading checkout more accessible to independent brands at a time when finding and converting customers has never been more important," the company said in a blog post.

Shopify shares at last check were rising 1.6% to $1,327.40. Year to date, the stock is up more than 17%.

This is the first time the company is making one of its products available for merchants outside the Shopify platform.

Shopify has been expanding its partnerships in recent weeks, including a $1.3 billion investment in San Francisco commerce platform Affirm Holdings (AFRM) - Get Report.

In April, the company surged after the company said merchant sales helped it top Wall Street estimates.

Shopify reported net income of $1.26 billion, or $9.94 a share, a swing from a year-earlier loss of $31.4 million, or 27 cents a share.

Adjusted net income came to $2.01 a share, while the FactSet consensus forecast called for 74 cents.

Revenue more than doubled (up 110%) from a year earlier to $988.6 million, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $859 million.

Gross merchandise volume from merchant customers climbed 114% to $37.3 billion.