Shopify Posts Record Black Friday Sales of $2.4 Billion

Shopify Black Friday sales were $2.4 billion, as businesses powered by its platform saw a 75% increase in sales from a year earlier.

Online-shopping host Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report posted record Black Friday global sales of $2.4 billion as concern about the coronavirus pandemic had vast numbers of consumers choosing e-commerce over brick-and-mortar shopping.

Shares of the Ottawa commerce platform at last check rose 1% to $1,045.12.

The company said that from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Black Friday in California, Shopify-powered businesses saw a 75% increase in sales from Black Friday in 2019.

New York, London, and Los Angeles were the top-selling cities worldwide on Black Friday, Shopify said. Top-selling countries included the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

By 8 a.m. Monday U.S. Eastern, merchants on Shopify collectively had crossed $1 billion in sales.

Top product categories globally during Black Friday were apparel and accessories, followed by health and beauty and home and garden.

Sales on Black Friday were made two-thirds (67%) over mobile and one-third on desktop. In 2019, 69% of Black Friday sales were made on mobile and 31% on desktop.

The average Black Friday cart price globally was $90.70, up 11% from a year earlier, Shopify said.

"In just a single day, merchants around the world produced more than 80% of the sales of the entire holiday shopping weekend last year," Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said in a statement.

As online shopping climbed, store traffic fell. U.S. store visits dropped 52% on Black Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing data from the retail tracker Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was slower in the Northeast and West than in the Midwest and South, the data showed.

Consumers spent about $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, up 22% over the previous record of $7.4 billion set in 2019.