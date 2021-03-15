5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Shaw, AMC and United Airlines

Shaw Communications, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Check-Cap, United Airlines and GoHealth are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were mixed Monday as Wall Street assessed inflation risks following the passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package for the U.S. economy.

Here are the top stock gainers for Monday:

1. Shaw Communications | Increase 34.7%

Shaw Communications (SJR) - Get Report skyrocketed after rival Rogers Communications (RCI) - Get Report said it would acquire the Canadian telecom in a deal valued at C$26 billion ($21 billion), including C$6 billion in debt.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

2. AMC Entertainment Holdings | Increase 23.4%

Shares of the meme stock favorite AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report were climbing as the world’s largest cinema chain prepares to reopen nearly all of its 56 locations in California this week.

Also Dalian Wanda Group, the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has given up its majority control over the company.

3. Check-Cap Ltd | Increase 108.5%

Check-Cap (CHEK) - Get Report nearly tripled after the medical-diagnostics company said the Food and Drug Administration approved its investigational device exemption application, clearing the way for a study of its C-Scan polyp-detection test.

C-Scan is a screening test to detect polyps before they transform into colorectal cancer.

4. United Airlines | Increase 7.2%

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report rose after the air carrier said in a regulatory filing that it expects core cash flow to be positive in March "if the current trajectory of bookings improvement is sustained."

Core cash burn in the first quarter is also expected to be positive, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 due to accelerated bookings, the company said.

5. GoHealth | Increase 10.6%

GoHealth advanced after Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a buy rating on the insurance broker with a price target of $15 per share. Peters said he expects GoHealth to post first-quarter earnings of 43 cents per share. The company went public last July.