Share Buybacks Seen Continuing at Record Rate in 2022

'Most of the companies have significant cash positions right now. There’s enough cash to do almost anything,' one expert says.

Experts expect the record pace of stock buybacks to continue next year.

“Most of the companies have significant cash-flow positions right now. There’s enough cash to do almost anything,” said Howard Silverblatt, a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

S&P 500 companies had $3.78 trillion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, up from $3.41 trillion a year earlier.

These companies’ share buybacks are seen hitting a record $850 billion for this year as a whole, up 63.6% from last year and 16.6% from 2019.

To be sure, not everyone is high on buybacks. They don't always have a lasting impact on a company’s stock price, according to Investopedia. What they do accomplish is to lift companies’ earnings per share for the short term. And many executives’ compensation is tied to EPS.

Last month, the House passed a 1% tax on share repurchases, but that’s part of the spending plan that has stalled in the Senate.

Bank of America Makes Top Stock Picks

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report has named its top stock picks for 2022 in each of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, including Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report in communications services and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report in financial services.

The other choices were BorgWarner (BWA) - Get BorgWarner Inc. Report in consumer discretionary, Mondelez (MDLZ) - Get Mondelez International, Inc. Class A Report in consumer staples, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report in energy, CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report in healthcare, Eaton (ETN) - Get Eaton Corp. Plc Report in industrials, F5 (FFIV) - Get F5, Inc. Report in information technology, Eastman Chemical (EMN) - Get Eastman Chemical Company Report in materials, Welltower (WELL) - Get Welltower, Inc. Report in real estate and NRG Energy (NRG) - Get NRG Energy, Inc. Report in utilities.