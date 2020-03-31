Shake Shack Offers its Burgers in Meal Kits Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

They are available for delivery around the country through delivery company Goldbelly for $49 before shipping.

You probably wouldn’t think that a fast-food restaurant would offer meal kits, often the province of upscale food purveyors. But that’s exactly what Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report is doing.

The iconic eatery chain announced Tuesday that it will sell ShackBurger cooking kits through delivery company Goldbelly. One of Goldbelly’s investors and board members is Danny Meyer, the founder of Shake Shack.

The kit includes ingredients for customers to create their own burgers, as served in the Shake Shack restaurants. The kits go for $49 each before shipping and can be delivered around the country.

Each kit has eight burger patties, eight buns, eight slices of American cheese and Shake Shack’s signature sauce. Consumers have to provide the other items contained in the restaurant burger: lettuce, tomato, salt, and pepper. Shake Shack also suggests possibly adding onions, pickles and bacon.

The kit includes cooking instructions. Shake Shack recommends that buyers eat it within a week of arrival and that they shy away from freezing it.

“We’re thrilled to make Shake Shack more accessible during these challenging times and offer our guests the ability to recreate the Shack experience in their own homes,” Mark Rosati, Shake Shack culinary director, said in a statement.

Shake Shack announced March 16 that it was shifting its business to takeout/delivery only at its U.S. company-owned restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At last check, Shake Shack shares traded at $37.42, down 0.53%. The stock has dropped 37% in the last month, compared to 12% for the S&P 500 index during the same period.