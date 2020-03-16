Shake Shack Switches to To-Go Format in Coronavirus Response

The burger chain Shake Shack will shift to a to-go operating model in all its U.S. company-owned restaurants.

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report said Monday it would temporarily shift to a to-go operating model in all its U.S. company-owned restaurants as the burger chain contends with the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York company said that restaurants across the country may also be closed or operate on reduced hours over the coming weeks.

"Out of concern for the well-being of its guests, team members and community, dining rooms will be closed," the company said in a statement.

Customers will be able to place to-go orders in the restaurant; preorder on the company's website, use the Shack App for pickup, or order through various delivery services.

Shake Shack operates more than 280 locations, in 30 U.S. states and Washington and including more than 95 international outlets.

"As we navigate this evolving situation, we’ll continue to act in the interest of the safety of our team and our guests," Chief Executive Randy Garutti said in a statement.

The company also said it was withdrawing its guidance for the year ending Dec. 30 and would provide an update on the business on its first-quarter earnings call.

Shake Shack joins a growing list of retailers closing stores or reducing services as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Reportsaid it would temporarily close company-owned stores in “high-social gathering locations,” such as malls and university campuses.

It also is implementing store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with at least 19 cases of the coronavirus. In addition, the Seattle coffee-shop titan is eliminating the use of seating.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) - Get Report, Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report and VF Corp. (VFC) - Get Report also said they would be closing stores in light of the coronavirus. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report also announced store closings.

In a massively down stock market on Monday, Shake Shack shares at last check were off 9% at $35.22.