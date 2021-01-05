Shake Shack Enters Chicken-Sandwich Wars With New Offering

Shake Shack is introducing a Korean-style chicken sandwich as well as Korean chicken bites and curly fries.

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report shares jumped on Tuesday after the burger chain unveiled a new set of Korean-inspired chicken offerings.

Shake Shack is introducing its Korean-Style Fried Chick'n and Korean Gochujang Chick'n Bites - Fries at all U.S. locations.

The product is fresh antibiotic-free white-meat chicken breast, a company statement said. It's "slow-cooked sous vide (a fine-dining technique that prevents overcooking) in a creamy buttermilk marinade," it said.

The menu items aren't permanent. The company statement didn't say for long they'd be on offer.

Shake Shack shares at last check rose 3.7% to $85.50. Through the close of trading Monday, Shake Shack shares were 10% off their 52-week high near $92, set in mid-December.

Shake Shack's announcement comes a day after McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report unveiled plans to add three new versions of its crispy chicken sandwich to its menu.

The new sandwich features an all-white-meat chicken filet, the Chicago fast-food giant said. McDonald's new lineup will be served three ways: crispy, spicy and deluxe, starting Feb. 24.

The spicy chicken sandwich will be served with a spicy pepper sauce and pickles on a potato roll. And the deluxe chicken sandwich will have additional toppings like shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a statement.

Shake Shack and McDonald's are putting new offerings into the fast-food chicken sandwich wars, which in recent years have been dominated by closely held Chick-fil-A and by Popeye's. (QSR) - Get Report