Shake Shack Exonerated in NYPD Poisoning Accusation

Three NYPD officers were reportedly hospitalized after drinking milkshakes from a Shake Shack in lower Manhattan.

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the NYPD Tuesday after three officers on Monday claimed that "a toxic substance, believed to be bleach" had been used to allegedly spike the milkshakes they ordered.

Shake Shack was publicly exonerated by NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison less than 24 hours after claims of poisoning were first levied against the burger chain.

The trio went to the Shake Shack on 200 Broadway, around the corner from the New York Stock Exchange, where they claimed that they were intentionally poisoned.

In a since-deleted tweet, the official account of the NYPD labor union said "Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed."

Paul Digiacomo, the president of the NYPD union, posted an "urgent safety message" alerting fellow officers that the three officers were allegedly poisoned and saying that "police in New York City and across the country are under attack by vicious criminals who dislike us simply because of the uniform we wear."

The NYPD Detectives' Endowment Association later tweeted that the potentially "toxic substance" could have been a cleaning solution that could have not been cleared from the machine.

"Thank you to Shake Shack for their full and timely cooperation in the investigation. The fact remains, please stay vigilant, stay safe, and be aware of your surroundings.

The three officers had been assigned to oversee a protest in Manhattan on Monday.

Shake Shack responded to the news that they have been cleared in the NYPD's investigation by tweeting they are"working hard" to understand what happened.