5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

Celldex Therapeutics, Sgoco, State Auto Financial, MoneyGram International and Lionheart Acquisition are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were higher Monday as Wall Street prepared for what is expected to be a robust earnings season, particularly for big U.S. banks as the economy improves.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:

1. Celldex Therapeutics | Increase 22.3%

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) - Get Report blasted higher after the biotech reported progress in a Phase 1b clinical trial of a skin-condition drug and H.C. Wainwright boosted its price target on the stock.

The trial is for CDX-0159, which treats the two most suffered forms of chronic inducible urticaria, an inflammatory skin ailment.

2. Sgoco | Increase 145.5%

Shares of Sgoco (SGOC) - Get Report surged as investors continued to push so-called meme stocks higher on expectations that momentum as well as sales and earnings potential can raise the valuations of lesser-known, lesser-proven companies.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer urged investors to approach the name with caution.

3. State Auto Financial | Increase 191.3%

State Auto Financial (STFC) - Get Report shares went gangbusters after the auto insurer agreed to be acquired by insurer Liberty Mutual for $52 a share.

The price values State Auto, Columbus, Ohio, at about $2.3 billion, judging from Yahoo data.

State Auto mutual members will become mutual members of Liberty Mutual.

4. MoneyGram International | Increase 4.5%

MoneyGram International (MGI) - Get Report rose after the money transfer company said it was commencing a private offering of $415 million of senior secured notes due 2026.

MoneyGram said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering and a new secured credit facility to prepay indebtedness under its existing senior secured credit facilities.

5. Lionheart Acquisition | Increase 1.1%

Lionheart Acquisition LCAP rose after the special purpose acquisition company announced it was taking MSP Recovery public with a valuation of $32.6 billion.

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery, specializes in payment recovery for improper payments made to health insurers by Medicare and Medicaid customers.