TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Earnings to Watch Next Week: Jim Cramer Says Walmart 'Will Be the Test'
Earnings to Watch Next Week: Jim Cramer Says Walmart 'Will Be the Test'
Publish date:

Sesen Bio Stock Skyrockets Ahead of FDA Bladder Cancer Drug Decision

Sesen Bio's stock climbs as the company says it expects to hear from the FDA next week.
Author:

Sesen Bio  (SESN) - Get Report surged Friday to its highest level in five years after the biotech company said it expects a decision from federal regulators next week about its bladder cancer treatment.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company were climbing 21.2% to $5.95. The stock reached its highest intraday level since September 2016.

Stocks Rise Modestly as Sentiment Index Reveals a Worried Consumer

Sesen Bio said that in February the Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's Biologics License Application for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and granted the application priority review with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of Aug. 18.

"We remain focused on executing a world-class launch in the US if Vicineum is approved, and we also continue to support our partners outside of the United States, as part of our commitment to deliver a therapy we believe can improve patient outcomes globally while reducing overall healthcare costs for patients," Thomas Cannell, president and CEO, said in a statement.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be about 83,730 new cases of bladder cancer in 2021, with 17,200 deaths.

TheStreet Recommends

Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men, but it's less common in women, the society said.

BCG refers to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin and is the most common intravesical immunotherapy for treating early-stage bladder cancer.

In addition, Sesen Bio said it believes that cancer cell-killing properties of Vicineum promote an anti-tumor immune response that may potentially combine well with immuno-oncology drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors.

The company said Vicineum's activity in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is also being explored at the US National Cancer Institute in combination with AstraZeneca’s  (AZN) - Get Report immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab.

The company said it hired John Knighton as vice president and chief compliance officer, effective Monday, ahead of the FDA decision. He joins Sesen Bio from TherapeuticsMD  (TXMD) - Get Report.

On Monday, Sesen Bio posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and missed revenue expectations.

Mutual Funds

Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

Linde gas LIN
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Linde Stock Shows Big Potential for Growth

Mutual Funds

Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

Bond Funds - 20 Best Mutual Bond Funds

Mutual Funds

Small-Cap Funds - 20 Best Small-Cap Mutual Funds

The logo for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc is pictured during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. Photo: Reuters
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Beware Didi, Alibaba, Baidu Stocks as China Cracks Down

Mutual Funds

T. Rowe Price Funds - 10 Best T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

Virtus Funds - 10 Best Virtus Mutual Funds