TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

ServiceNow, Cisco: Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes ServiceNow, First Solar and Cisco.
Author:
Publish date:

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, downgrading, changing price targets on, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

ServiceNow  (NOW) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from equal weight by Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who cited the workflow software company's growth potential. Weiss lifted his share-price target to $652, the highest estimate on Wall Street, according to Bloomberg, from $559. 

Downgrade

Dow Inc.  (DOW) - Get Report received downgrades from analysts at Deutsche Bank and Bernstein, who are both concerned about slowing price momentum for polyethylene. Deutsche downgraded Dow to hold from buy, while Bernstein cut its rating to market perform from outperform.

Solar-power-systems company First Solar  (FSLR) - Get Report was double-downgraded by Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov to underperform from overperform. The analyst removed his $90 share-price target.

Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get Report was downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Morgan analyst Keith Weiss, who maintained a $275 price target, indicating 8% potential upside from the stock's previous closing price. 

Aurora Cannabis  (ACB) - Get Report was downgraded to sell from hold by Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter. He raised his share-price rating to C$6.50 (US$4.96) from C$3.50 (US$2.67) based on valuation.

Price Target Change

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma raised his one-year price target on Farfetch  (FTCH) - Get Report to $50 from $32, while keeping his overweight rating. He noted that he expects the company to continue to benefit from department stores’ pandemic-driven shift to online sales.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore raised his price target for Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report to $500 from $450, saying the computer-graphics-chip company should deliver a solid third-quarter earnings beat next week.

Cisco  (CSCO) - Get Report posted better-than-expected fiscal-first-quarter earnings and sales, spurring several analysts to raise their one-year price targets on the stock. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish edged his one-year price target to $45 from $44.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne raised his price target for Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report to $160 a share from $135 and affirmed his overweight rating. 

Dow Futures Are Plunging Again
MARKETS

Dow Posts Strong Gains as Cisco Leads Blue-Chip Index Higher

Cisco Stock
INVESTING

Cisco's Must-Watch Resistance Level After Earnings Pop

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With jim Cramer: Buy Disney and Ford

Ford Explorer 2015 Lead
INVESTING

Ford Mulls Making Battery Cells as EV Sales Advance

Guitar Center Lead
INVESTING

Guitar Center Is Said to Be Near Bankruptcy Petition

Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron Call Off Merger Due to DOJ Issues
INVESTING

Applied Materials' Earnings Spark Fresh Gains for Chip Equipment Stocks

Nasdaq-listed Chinese Electric Carmaker Li Auto Apologises For Passing Off Recall Of 10,469 Li ONEs As 'upgrade' Offer
INVESTING

Li Auto Shares Jump After Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue

Hiring Technology And Innovation Talent A Priority As Businesses Adapt To New Realities Amid Pandemic, KPMG Survey
INVESTING

Urovant Sciences, EHang: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday