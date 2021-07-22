TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: What J&J Stock Post-Earnings Says About Delta Variant Worries
Jim Cramer: What J&J Stock Post-Earnings Says About Delta Variant Worries
Publish date:

Seres Stock Tanks After Failed Ulcerative Colitis Drug Test

Seres Therapeutics sinks after it announces a failure for a test of its ulcerative colitis drug, leading it to halt part of the trial.
Author:

Seres Therapeutics  (MCRB) - Get Report sunk Thursday after it announced a failure for a test of its ulcerative colitis drug, leading it to halt part of the trial.

The stock was at $9.39, down 55%. It has slumped 14% in the six months through Wednesday.

At issue is a “Phase 2b ECO-RESET study evaluating SER-287 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC),” Seres Therapeutics said in a statement Thursday.

“The study did not meet its primary endpoint of improving clinical remission rates compared to placebo. Both dosing regimens of SER-287 were generally well tolerated,” the company added.

TST Recommends

The company also said that "given the lack of a clinical efficacy signal identified in ECO-RESET, the company has decided to close the open label and maintenance portions of the study."

“While these outcomes were not what we, nor the UC community, were hoping for, we remain committed to leading the creation of a new class of medicines designed to impact how diseases like ulcerative colitis are treated,” said Seres Chief Executive Eric Shaff.

“We are well resourced and continue to prepare for SER-109 commercialization, in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science NESTLE, and we are excited about advancing the development of our SER-301 and SER-155 investigational candidates as well as our earlier stage pipeline,” he added.

Tags
terms:
HealthPharmaceuticals
cleveland-cliffs-to-buy-ak-steel-for-11-billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Slumps on Earnings Miss, CEO Vows 'Monumental' Debt Reduction

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: There Is No Joy in Netflix

Jim Cramer: I'm Making My Peace With This Happy Market
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Mixed After Surprising Jump in Jobless Claims

Snap Blew It, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Snap Earnings Preview: Can the Stock Break Out Again?

Crocs Treads Higher on Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings, Revenue Outlook
INVESTING

Crocs Stock Climbs on Blowout Quarter and Guidance Tops Estimates

Freeport Shares Slide More Than 5% as EPS Misses Target and Talks Continue With Indonesia
INVESTING

Freeport McMoRan Beats Earnings Forecasts, Lifts Copper Sales Outlook

Netgear Soars on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Netgear Stock Falls After Earnings and Analysts Cut Price Targets

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Pare Gains On Inflation Concerns; Jobless Claims Rise to 419,000