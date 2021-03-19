SenesTech Jumps After Deployments of Rat-Control Product

SenesTech said its ContraPest product proved successful in reducing rat populations in poultry settings.

The Phoenix company said the results also helped improve the operating economies at the sites since rats in poultry facilities can cause significant damage and jeopardize the health of flocks, the company said.

They can transmit disease, attack the birds, impair equipment, interrupt production and damage grain, SenesTech said.

Shares of SenesTech at last check jumped 56% to $2.62 a share.

ContraPest is a liquid delivered in bait for rats. It induces egg loss in female rats and impairs sperm development in males.

The product, SenesTech says, is “formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets.”

ContraPest was added to operations at two farming locations: a West Coast egg producer and an East Coast pullet farm.

For more than a year, cameras deployed at the egg production farm showed rat activity significantly reduced there, the company said.

The pullet house saw reduced consumption rates and economic damage caused by rats.

Both farms showed progress within six months.

The West Coast egg farm confirmed a 90% decline in rat activity within 12 months of adding ContraPest while the East Coast pullet farm reported an 88% improvement in pullet survival after the SenesTech product was deployed.

"While these results were from deployments at poultry facilities, the results are immediately applicable to many other agricultural situations," Chief Executive Ken Siegel said in a statement.

"Anywhere there is high-quality grain, there is the potential for rat infestations, and ContraPest is now proven in the field to reduce those infestations, reduce the negative economic impact, and improve overall food security."