TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

SenesTech Jumps After Deployments of Rat-Control Product

SenesTech said its ContraPest product proved successful in reducing rat populations in poultry settings.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of SenesTech  (SNES) - Get Report jumped after the pest-control company said that deployments of its ContraPest product proved successful in reducing rat populations in poultry settings.

The Phoenix company said the results also helped improve the operating economies at the sites since rats in poultry facilities can cause significant damage and jeopardize the health of flocks, the company said. 

They can transmit disease, attack the birds, impair equipment, interrupt production and damage grain, SenesTech said. 

Shares of SenesTech at last check jumped 56% to $2.62 a share. 

ContraPest is a liquid delivered in bait for rats. It induces egg loss in female rats and impairs sperm development in males. 

The product, SenesTech says, is “formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets.”

Elanco Defends Seresto Flea Collar, Won't Remove It From Market

ContraPest was added to operations at two farming locations: a West Coast egg producer and an East Coast pullet farm. 

For more than a year, cameras deployed at the egg production farm showed rat activity significantly reduced there, the company said. 

The pullet house saw reduced consumption rates and economic damage caused by rats. 

Both farms showed progress within six months. 

The West Coast egg farm confirmed a 90% decline in rat activity within 12 months of adding ContraPest while the East Coast pullet farm reported an 88% improvement in pullet survival after the SenesTech product was deployed. 

"While these results were from deployments at poultry facilities, the results are immediately applicable to many other agricultural situations," Chief Executive Ken Siegel said in a statement. 

"Anywhere there is high-quality grain, there is the potential for rat infestations, and ContraPest is now proven in the field to reduce those infestations, reduce the negative economic impact, and improve overall food security." 

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: The Next Move for Bitcoin

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Lower After Fed Ends Capital Break for Big Banks

Worried About A Sick Pet? Chinese Delivery Platform Meituan Is Offering Free Online Vet Consultations
INVESTING

Elanco Defends Flea Collar, Won't Remove It From Market

FedEx has pledged to hit an ambitious carbon neutrality goal ahead of other airlines. Photo: Jonathan Wong
INVESTING

FedEx Surges After Solid Earnings, Robust Delivery Demand Outlook

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Jumps On Barclays Upgrade; Price Target At Wall Street High $16

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Tesla Pares Gains on China Military Ban Report, Chip Shortage Concerns

Federal Reserve Lead
INVESTING

Fed Ends Capital Break on Bank Treasury Bond Holdings; Yields Rise

Sell Off Lead
INVESTING

25 Stocks You Should Have Bought After Last Year's Market Crash