Sen. Loeffler's Husband Donated $1 Million to Trump PAC

New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeff Sprecher in April donated $1 million to a super PAC for President Donald Trump while his wife, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) faced scrutiny over the timing of her family's stock trades.

Sprecher donated $1 million to America First Action on April 29, according to a Federal Election Commission report filed Wednesday evening.

Loeffler, who maintains that she did nothing wrong, sold millions of dollars of stock holdings in 2020 ahead of the market plunge in February.

She faced criticism because the selling occurred shortly after she was part of a private briefing from administration officials about the potential effects of the coronavirus pandemic. She began selling shares on Jan. 24.

Loeffler says she does not control her own stock trading. She has turned over documents to the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee as part of a transparency effort.

Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to the senatorial seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, a Republican who stepped down for health reasons.

Sprecher's donation comes as his wife is facing a tough primary challenge from another fellow Republican, Rep. Doug Collins.

Collins, who is seen as an ally to President Donald Trump, has been critical of Loeffler's stock trades amid their fight for the Senate seat.

Kemp appointed Loeffler over Collins against Trump's wishes, according to reports. Trump has been publicly supportive of both and appointed Loeffler to the administration's "Opening Up America Again" economic task force.

Loeffler will face Collins and other challengers in a no-primary Nov. 3 special election. A recent poll shows Loeffler trailing Collins by 44 points.