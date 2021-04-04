Semiconductors Watchlist: Nvidia, Micron Surge

See buy or sell recommendations for Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor and more semiconductor stocks.

White House national security and economic officials will meet with semiconductor makers and auto company representatives later this month on April 12 to discuss the impact ongoing computer chip shortages are having on the U.S., according to a published report Thursday.

For more in-depth coverage of the semiconductor sector including trading recommendations and investment strategies, follow Eric Jhonsa on Real Money.

Here is a list of the semiconductor stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change at the close of trading on Thursday.

Nvidia Corp | Up 10.18%

Shares of Nvidia NVDA are up 5.12% year-to-date as the chipmaker deals with the supply shortage. Nvidia's price target was raised by analysts from Wedbush and J.P. Morgan after earnings topped estimates in late February.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Intel Corp | Up 4.08%

Intel (INTC) - Get Report in March announced plans to directly compete with TSMC for the business of manufacturing chips for other companies, with a $20 billion investment in two new factories in Arizona. The once-dominant chipmaker is trying to regain momentum and favor in the U.S.

Intel investors should be pleased with CEO Pat Gelsinger's willingness to spend aggressively and break with convention to put the company on better long-term footing wrote Eric Jhonsa last week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intel as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

Advanced Micro Devices | Up 6.39%

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform at Northland Capital Markets.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMD as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing | Up 12.99%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM plans to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand its chip fabrication capacity. Shares are up over 11.7% year-to-date.

Cramer said he likes Taiwan Semiconductor in the lighting round on Mad Money.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates TSM as a Buy with a rating score of A+.

Qualcomm | Up 8.26%

U.S, antitrust regulators have dropped their lawsuit against Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report that accused the company of abusing its dominant position in chips that power smartphones.

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it won’t seek a Supreme Court review of a federal appeals court decision last year that found Qualcomm’s practices weren’t anti-competitive.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Qualcomm as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Broadcom | Up 3.09%

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday after a media report said Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is working on its own chips to power its networks, which could reduce its dependence on the semiconductor giant.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Broadcom as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Micron Technology | Up 9.89%

Jim Cramer spoke with Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report, which has seen its shares rise 23% so far in 2021.

Mehrotra said that Micron is very excited for all of their end markets, which are experiencing strong growth. Everything from PCs and smartphones to autos and data centers is in strong demand.

Micron reported better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter adjusted earnings on 30% higher revenue.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Micron as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Texas Instruments | Up 7.60%

Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report was raised to Outperform at Raymond James with a $220 price target in February.

Texas Instruments beat its fourth-quarter earnings estimates back in late January but has been trading relatively flat since its report. Shares of Texas Instruments have risen 3.7% year to date.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Texas Instruments as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Nxp Semiconductors | Up 8.77%

Jim Cramer said NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get Report caused the biggest problem in the industry's chip shortage.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates NXP Semiconductors as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

AMD, Broadcom and Nvidia are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.