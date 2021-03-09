Semiconductor Stocks Watchlist: AMD, Nvidia Climb Higher

See how semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor are trading Tuesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was rising Tuesday and semiconductor stocks were following. The Nasdaq bounced back from Monday's selloff and was up 3.5% on Tuesday.

Here is a list of the semiconductor stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change on Tuesday:

Advanced Micro Devices | Increased +5.22%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report launched a new gaming card, the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, this past week that will be available starting on March 18.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMD as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Nvidia | Increased +6.96%

Nvidia's price target was raised by analysts from Wedbush and J.P. Morgan after earnings topped estimates in late February. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report have declined 14% since the chipmaker beat earnings forecasts.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nvidia as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Micron Technology | Increased +3.66%

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report lifted its earnings estimates this past week, but the stock has remained flat in trading.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Micron as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

NXP Semiconductors | Increased +5.43%

Jim Cramer blamed NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Get Report for causing the biggest problem in the industry's chip shortage.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates NXP Semiconductors as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

Qualcomm | Increased +3.88%

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report has dropped more than 22% since its highs in early February and has fallen 13% year to date. Could this be a time to buy the dip in Qualcomm?

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Qualcomm as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Intel Corp | Increased +4.04%

This past week it was announced that Intel (INTC) - Get Report sold nearly a billion processors that infringe two patents, a judge ruled. The jury assessed the chip giant $2.18 billion for damages.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intel as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

Taiwan Semiconductor | Increased +1.99%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) - Get Report was included as one of the top tech stocks to buy for the Biden presidency after it built a massive factory in Arizona. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have risen about 4% year to date.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates TSM as a Buy with a rating score of A+.

Broadcom | Increased +3.75%

TheStreet looked at the charts of Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report and assessed whether the semiconductor stock was a buying opportunity.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Broadcom as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Texas Instruments | Increased +4.54%

Texas Instruments beat its fourth-quarter earnings estimates back in late January but has been trading relatively flat since its report. Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report have risen 3.7% year to date.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Texas Instruments as a Buy with a rating score of A.

