SelectQuote Stock Drops on Earnings Miss and Analyst Downgrades

Shares of SelectQuote (SLQT) fell sharply Thursday after the insurance agency’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates, prompting rating downgrades and price target cuts from analysts at RBC and KBW.

Shares of the Overland Park, Kansas., fell 44.04% to $8.03.

For the quarter ended June 30, SelectQuote's net income dropped more than five times to $3.3 million from $16.7 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 33% to $188.4 million. Revenue in the form of commissions fell to $162.3 million from $236.8 million in the prior quarter, up from $122.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

"Despite some persistency pressure compared to original expectations, we expect cohort-level IRRs [internal rate of return] to remain very attractive," said Chief Financial Officer Raffaele Sadun in a statement

Earnings not only missed guidance, but the company's fiscal 2022 forecast is 17%

below consensus, primarily owing to more conservative view on policyholder churn, RBC analyst Frank Morgan wrote in a note.

Morgan also said that the company is still a “growth story in a growth industry,” but that it is playing out slower than expected and the path to positive cash flow is further out.

RBC downgraded the stock to sector perform from outperform and slashed its price target to $13 a share from $33 a share.

Analysts at KBW also downgraded SelectQuote to market perform and lowered the price target to $13.50 from $35 a share.