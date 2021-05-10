TheStreet home
Select Interior Concepts Jumps On Sale of Its Design Services Group

Select Interior Concepts is selling its residential design services group to Interior Logic Group for $215 million.
Shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc.  (SIC) - Get Report jumped Monday after the residential interior design company announced that it is selling its residential design services (RDS) segment to Interior Logic Group for $215 million. 

The all-cash transaction is expected to close in mid-2021 with SIC intending to use proceeds from the deal to repay all its outstanding debt and capital lease obligations. 

The company's RDS segment reported revenue of $332.5 million in 2020 with an adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million, putting the purchase price at 12.9 times adjusted EBITDA. 

“When I joined SIC last June, I promised that my highest priority would be to focus on building shareholder value and this transaction is a significant accomplishment towards that objective,” said CEO Bill Varner.

"It unlocks significant value for SIC shareholders and provides us with a clean balance sheet to focus our management on further building shareholder value with our remaining high-margin, fast growing ASG segment," Varner added.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts were climbing 17.6% to $10.50 per share on Monday late morning.

After the deal closes, Select Interior Concepts expects full year adjusted EBITDA to range between $31 million and $33 million, while the company also expects its total margin profile to "improve meaningfully," while its capital expenditures requirements are expected to "decline materially."

“We are very excited to continue executing upon our plans for strategic growth, and to welcome the RDS organization to ILG. This acquisition helps ILG to accelerate its growth in key markets, and to deliver greater value to our customers," said Interior Logic CEO Alan Davenport. 

Interior Logic Group is a portfolio company of Blackstone Group  (BX) - Get Report

