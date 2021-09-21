September 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Universal Music Group's IPO is a Smash Hit
Publish date:

Secondary Offerings Can Throw a Wrench in the Best of Trades

James “Rev Shark” Deporre counsels patience when faced with a setup that goes awry
Author:

Highly active traders are no doubt familiar with secondary offerings, and the potential damage they can inflict on well-constructed portfolios.

“These offers often occur when there is good news or a strong chart and can be quite discouraging as they kill what are good-looking technical setups,” said James “Rev Shark” Deporre, writing in Real Money recently.

Deporre feels your pain, as he recently experienced the same ordeal building up a position in Hut 8 Mining  (HUT) - Get HUT 8 MINING CORP. Report. Based in Alberta, Canada, Hut 8 is a cryptocurrency miner offering favorable pricing on energy, which is critical to crypto mining. It mines not only bitcoin but has diversified into ethereum.

“If bitcoin and etherium continue higher in the months ahead, then there is little doubt, in my view, that HUT will do quite well as well,” Deporre said. “I still like the trade, but the question is, how do you deal with this sort of setback when a good-looking trade now looks technically poor?”

TheStreet Recommends

Hut8 priced its secondary offering at $8.55, which basically renders the chart setup that was in place before irrelevant. “My approach is to use a mark-to-market approach,” he said. “I will now ignore my original cost basis and treat the stock as if I bought all my shares at the secondary pricing at $8.55. That is the only technical level that is meaningful at this point.”

If a secondary offering botches your trading charts, try resetting your thinking. “Many holders of HUT are likely disgusted by the negative surprise, and they will dump the stock and move on.” Deporre said. “They don't want the emotional cost of this failed setup to negatively impact them, so they take it off their screens.”

Still, not much has changed fundamentally to the stock and it retains robust support levels.

“The $150 million offering is fairly small for a stock with a market cap of around $1 billion,” Rev Shark added. “And nothing has changed as far as bitcoin or ethereum, which are acting well right now.”

So, yes, it’s highly annoying to have a good setup be ruined by a secondary offering. “The best approach is to look for the opportunity in the disaster, rather than dwell too much on what has already occurred,” Deporre said.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Disney Earnings
INVESTING

Disney Stock Down on Lower Fourth-Quarter Subscriptions Forecast

5 Facebook achinthamb : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Facebook Unveils Two New Portal Audio-Video Devices

Uber Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Uber, Helbiz, Warner Music

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
INVESTING

Stocks Close Mixed as Post-Evergrande Rebound Fizzles

Zoom Video Stock in High Resolution as Guggenheim Taps Videoconference Firm Buy
INVESTING

Zoom Video's $15 Billion Purchase of Five9 Faces DOJ Scrutiny on China Ties

Taxes and Cryptocurrencies Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Rein in Some Crypto Investments

Helbiz Lead
INVESTING

Helbiz Stocks Soars to the Heavens on Amazon Deal

Not So Easy Picking Winners and Losers Under Trump -- Stephen Guilfoyle
INVESTING

Stocks Sold for Tax-Loss Harvesting Can be Buys For Next Year