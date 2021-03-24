TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Second Sight Slumps on $27.9 Million Share Placement

Second Sight, which develops prosthetics to provide vision to the blind, slumped after reporting a $27.9 million private placement of stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products  (EYES) - Get Report slumped on Wednesday after the visual prosthetics company unveiled a $27.9 million private placement of common stock.

Second Sight said it and accredited investors definitively agreed on the placement, which will generate gross proceeds of $27.9 million before deducting offering expenses.

Second Sight will issue 4.65 million common shares at $6 each. The placement is expected to close on March 26, subject to customary conditions. Second Sight said it would use the funds for working capital.

Such issuance dilutes current stockholders, and that tends to depress a company’s stock.

The Sylmar, Calif., company, which develops implantable prosthetics to provide vision to the blind, recently traded at $8.76, down 20%. 

They have traded on Wednesday as low as $8.28, down 25%. At the same time, the stock in September was trading at a 52-week low 69 cents.

In addition to the private placement, Second Sight said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Pixium Vision objected to the stock sale.

Second Sight in January had agreed to combine with Pixium and, as a condition, said it wouldn't issue any shares before the closing unless Pixium agreed, the filing says.

Thus, Second Sight said that if it closes the placement, it might face a legal dispute with Pixium. 

And Second Sight said it and Hudson Bay Capital Management agreed to terminate an offering of Second Sight preferred shares and warrants. 

Second Sight will pay Hudson Bay $1.35 million and reimburse it an additional $50,000 of legal fees to scrap the deal. They had agreed to the deal in March.

The had stock skyrocketed earlier this month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the company's Argus 2s retinal prosthesis to treat retinitis pigmentosa.

RP is a rare genetic disorder that involves the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina of the eye. It causes vision loss that worsens over time and can eventually lead to blindness.

The Argus 2s is a set of external hardware, glasses and a video processing unit that will all be part of a larger visual prosthesis system that is also currently under development.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocksHealth
GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Tests Reddit Army With Share Sale Plans After Earnings Miss

Inflation and Fisher Investments
INVESTING

Treasury Yields Higher As PMI Highlights Inflation Risk; Nasdaq Slides

Why Winnebago Will Make a Ton of Money Off Millennials
INVESTING

Winnebago Profit Quadruples on Strong Demand, Efficiencies

tslive-th-0324
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Tesla, Bitcoin, NFT, SPACs, Stocks Today

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Posts Solid Gains as Intel Edges Higher, Oil Prices Rebound

intel (4)
INVESTING

Intel Gains on Factory Investment Plan in Major Chip Market Challenge

Nordic American Tanker Capsizes on 12-Million Share Offering
INVESTING

Oil Rebound As Taiwan-Based Container Ship Grounds In Suez Canal

NFT Non-Fungible Token Lead
INVESTING

Dolphin Entertainment Soars on Hall of Fame Resort NFT Deal