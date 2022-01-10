Skip to main content
How Do You Know What a Private Company’s Finances Look Like?
SEC Reportedly Seeks to Make Big Private Firms Disclose More Data

As large private companies grow larger and more numerous, the SEC wants them to disclose more information, a media report says..
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly working on making large private companies disclose more information, as the number of those companies mushrooms.

The news came from The Wall Street Journal, which cited an SEC rule-making agenda and people familiar with the matter.

Regulators are worried about the lack of supervision for private fundraising that has helped private companies explode in value.

Global venture capital investment hit a record $643 billion, up 92% from $335 billion in 2020, according to Crunchbase.

As of December, more than 900 companies around the world were valued at more than $1 billion, a group popularly called unicorns, according to CBInsights.

