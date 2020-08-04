SEC Probing Kodak Loan Disclosure: Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into how Kodak handled the disclosure of its receipt of a government loan, a media report says.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal of the probe. They said it was at an early stage and might not result in allegations of wrongdoing.

Last month, Kodak had been granted a $765 million government loan to boost production of a variety of pharmaceuticals.

The erstwhile photography giant now makes print and advanced materials and chemicals. And it was tasked with making ingredients for generic drugs.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. made the loan to Kodak under the Defense Production Act. The government hopes to curb U.S. dependency on pharmaceuticals made overseas, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday had called on the SEC to probe possible insider trading in Kodak shares, citing "unusual trading activity prior to the announcement" of the company's recent receipt of a government loan.

The unusual trading activity in Kodak shares raised "questions about whether one or more individuals may have engaged in insider trading or in the unauthorized disclosure of material nonpublic information regarding the forthcoming loan awarded under the Defense Production Act," the senator said in an Aug. 3 letter to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.

Kodak shares last week had run up as high as $60 and volume surged on the news that the Rochester, N.Y., company had received the loan. At last check, they were off 10% at $13.44.

A Kodak spokesperson said the Rochester, N.Y., company intends to fully cooperate with any potential inquiries.