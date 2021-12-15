SEC Moves to Crack Down On 'Dash For Cash' Trading

"We found again in 2020 some instability with the dash for cash," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told the WSJ.

In a push to improve transparency around corporate trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said this week that is planning to crack down on corporate executives' ability to trade before a financial crisis.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the regulatory agency's five commissioners are gearing up to vote on new trading restrictions at a Wednesday meeting.

Current regulations have a number of provisions that enable executives and investors with information not yet available to the public to set up rapid sales and dump shares before a financial crisis.

The new rules propose that they be required to wait a period of around 120 days before doing so.

"This is about resiliency," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told the WSJ in an interview ahead of the meeting. "We found again in 2020 some instability with the dash for cash."

The current rules have been around for decades and allowed corporate heads to avoid accusations of insider trading by declaring that they are planning to drop shares ahead of time. But firms like BlackRock and Federated Homes recently warned of this allowance being abused as part of executive runs during the 2008 and 2020 recessions.

According to Gensler, stricter measures are necessary to protect money-market funds, which are less closely regulated than banks and are particularly vulnerable to executives running away. Americans at present have around $5 trillion invested in money market funds, he added.

"This is trying to align, in high-stress periods, the redemption price to the underlying value," Gensler said.

If the vote is approved, the SEC would then spend a period of weeks seeking public comments and hold another vote to make the decision final sometime early next year.