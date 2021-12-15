Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
SEC Considers Tightening Rules on Insider Share Sales

'The core issue is that these insiders regularly have material information that the public doesn’t have,' said SEC Chair Gensler.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering stricter insider trading rules related to top corporate executives selling their companies’ shares.

“The core issue is that these insiders regularly have material information that the public doesn’t have. So how can they sell and buy stock in a way that’s fair to the marketplace?” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in the prepared text of a speech Wednesday, according to CNBC.

He proposed for the SEC to implement a 120-day cooling-off period before company officers and directors are allowed to sell under a new portfolio management plan.

Across the S&P 500, insiders cast off a record $63.5 billion in shares through November, a 50% increase from all of 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Big sellers include Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report CEO Satya Nadella, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platform's  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

"Insiders have a long history of selling at peaks and buying in troughs," Daniel Taylor, an accounting professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School who studies trading by executives and directors, told the Journal.

According to regulatory filings, Musk has now sold a total of $12.7 billion in stock over the past five weeks. He pledged on Twitter to sell 10% of his total stake.

Walmart's  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report Walton family trust sold nearly $375 million worth of the retail giant’s stock in May this year. The sales represented about 1.5% of the family trust’s stake in the company.

