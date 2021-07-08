TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Has a Warning for Clover Health Shorts
Jim Cramer Has a Warning for Clover Health Shorts
Publish date:

SeaSpine Lauded by Analysts After Spine Module Cleared by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration’s cleared SeaSpine's 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for spinal surgery. The company's shares are higher.
Author:

SeaSpine  (SPNE) - Get Report shares rose on Thursday as analysts reacted positively to the Food and Drug Administration’s clearance of its 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for spinal surgery.

The Carlsbad, Calif., medical-technology company is preparing a limited release of the module in this quarter.

SeaSpine recently traded at $21.12, up 12%. The stock has gained 22% in the past six months.

As for the analysts, Piper Sandler’s Matthew O’Brien affirmed his overweight rating and $28 price target.

The 7D technology should give SeaSpine “some of the best growth in spine in the years to come,” he wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

TST Recommends

Wells Fargo analyst Shagun Singh says 7D technology provides SeaSpine the opportunity to distinguish its platform from other small spine players in a “highly commoditized market,” Bloomberg reports.

“The 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for minimally invasive surgery represents a new application and increased functionality for its 7D Flash Navigation System,” SeaSpine said.

“The 7D Flash Navigation System uses visible light to create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation in just seconds, which is expected to result in shorter and more efficient spinal procedures.”

In other health news, Biohaven Pharmaceutical  (BHVN) - Get Report said Wednesday that its Nurtec ODT migraine drug registered $93 million of sales in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Advaxis  (ADXS) - Get Report said Tuesday that it agreed to be purchased by peer biotech Biosight of Lod, Israel, for stock. Biosight holders will own 75% of the company, and Advaxis holders will own 25%.

The combined company will be named Biosight Therapeutics and trade on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol BSTX.

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Presents a Buy-the-Dip Setup for Hungry Buyers

Chewy Pet Food Lead
INVESTING

Chewy Drops as Needham Initiates With Hold Rating

China Tightens Rules For Global Stock Offerings, Crimping The Steady Flow Of Companies Seeking To Raise Funds In Worldwide Markets
MARKETS

Stocks Off Earlier Lows and Yields Fall on Global Growth Anxieties

Overstock Ends Higher on Analyst Moves, CEO Comments
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Overstock, Biogen, Virgin Galactic

13 wells fargo Roman Tiraspolsky : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Falls as It Ends Personal Credit Lines

Biogen
INVESTING

Biogen Rises as FDA Clears Changes to Alzheimer's Drug Label

Charles Schwab Lead
INVESTING

Charles Schwab Falls; Goldman Cuts to Neutral, Partly on Valuation

Kansas City Southern Lead
INVESTING

Kansas City Southern and CSX Fall on Report of Biden Regulatory Pressure