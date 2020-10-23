Seagate Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark, After Strong Earnings - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Seagate Upgraded to Buy at Benchmark After Strong Earnings

Seagate Technology gets an upgrade to buy from hold at Benchmark amid expectations of strong demand for the data-storage device company's products.
Author:
Publish date:

Seagate Technology  (STX) - Get Report received an upgrade by Benchmark analyst Mark Miller to buy from hold amid expectations of strong demand for the data-storage device company's products.

He upgraded the stock on “expected strong cloud demand into next year and indications of improved demand in the enterprise segment."  Miller has a share-price target of $60.

Seagate Technology shares traded Friday at 51.04, down 1.45%. The stock has dropped 14% so far this year.

On Thursday, Seagate Technology reported that revenue slid 10.2% to $2.31 billion in the 2021 fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 2, from $2.58 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast $2.34 billion for the latest figure, according to Barron's. Seagate had forecast revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion.

Adjusted profit totaled 93 cents a share, down from $1.03 last year, topping analysts' estimate of 88 cents. Seagate had predicted 70 cents to $1.

For the current quarter, Seagate Technology forecast adjusted EPS of 95 cent to $1.25 on revenue of $2.35 billion to $2.75 billion.

Meanwhile, Mizuho Securities cut its share-price target to $54 from $56 for Seagate, keeping its neutral rating. Seagate faces “seasonality and near-term [gross margin] headwinds,” despite a buoyant picture for cloud demand in the first half of next year, Mizuho said.

Stifel has a buy rating with a $63 share-price target on Seagate. It noted that Seagate “came away confident to call the September quarter a ‘bottom’” and buttressed its capital allocation strategy, “which we believe benefits shareholders over the longer term.

Tags
terms:
Technology
Jim Cramer Reveals What the Intel-Mobileye Deal Means for Nvidia
INVESTING

Trading Intel's Plunge After Disappointing Earnings

Shake Shack Lead
INVESTING

Shake Shack Initiated Outperform on Sales, Margin Potential

The corporate logo of Gilead Sciences is seen at its headquarters in Foster City, California. Studies for the company's experimental drug, remdesivir, is being expanded into more countries outside China. Photo: AP
STOCKS

Gilead Sciences Closes Immunomedics Purchase

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Turns Lower as Intel Drags Tech Sector Down With It

Limelight Networks Lead
INVESTING

Limelight Networks Falls Sharply After Reporting Q3 Losses

Illinois Tool Works Shares Ease Following Goldman Downgrade to Sell
INVESTING

Illinois Tool Works Up After Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Socket Mobile Lead
STOCKS

Socket Mobile Soars on Incomplete Third-Quarter Results

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Downgraded by Piper Sandler on Weak Revenue Guidance