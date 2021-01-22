TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Seagate Drops Even as Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates

Seagate shares dropped Friday even as the disk-drive major posts fiscal-second-quarter earnings and revenue ahead of analysts' expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Seagate  (STX) - Get Report shares fell on Friday even after the data-storage-device company's fiscal-second-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded analysts' expectations.

For the quarter ended Jan. 1, the Fremont, Calif., company reported net income per share slipped 6.7% to $1.12 from $1.20 in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were $1.29 a share.

Revenue slipped 2.7% to $2.62 billion from $2.7 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of profit of $1.01 a share, or an adjusted $1.13, on revenue of $2.56 billion.

Shares of Seagate at last check were off 5.7% at $59.33.

"Seagate delivered strong, double-digit revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth in the December quarter, supported by broad-based improvement across nearly every served market and geography, and we had solid customer demand for our mass capacity products," Chief Executive Dave Mosley said in a statement.

Benchmark analyst Mark Miller raised his price target on Seagate stock to $70 from $60 and affirmed a buy rating. In October, he'd raised the rating to buy from hold with the $60 target.

"The recovery in enterprise demand is expected to continue, offsetting some seasonal March quarter weakness in consumer-related drive sales," Miller said in a note published Thursday.

"This recovery should also aid margins. Further improvements in margins are expected in 2021, as covid-related costs wane and factory utilization improves." 

For the fiscal third quarter, Seagate expects adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share, plus or minus 15 cents. Revenue should come in at $2.65 billion, plus or minus $200 million, the company estimated.

The FactSet survey is looking for Q3 adjusted profit of $1.32 a share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

Investment banking firm Evercore said the second-quarter figures were “a relatively positive report,” though “perhaps not living up to [management's] positive commentary” during the quarter, Bloomberg reported.

"The results showed positive enterprise trends, but concerns clearly remain about the company’s ability to drive higher [gross margins] despite increasing enterprise exposure," Evercore analysts said.

Tags
terms:
Earnings
Tesla Battery Day
INVESTING

Tesla's Musk Offers $100M Reward for Best Carbon-Capture Tech

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Lower as Stimulus Optimism Gives Way to Covid Reality

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

Sports Gambling Stocks, Such as DraftKings, Drop Despite Michigan Legalization

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Carnival Extends U.S. Cruise Suspensions Through April 30

Sierra Wireless Lead
INVESTING

Sierra Rises on Q4 Revenue Expectation Beat; CEO Set to Retire

China's EV War: Tesla Faces A Rival With A Record 621-mile Range As NIO's ET7 Electric Car Raises The Ante In World's Largest Market
INVESTING

NIO Rated Buy by Nomura, Drawing Comparison to Tesla

Chinese Cryptocurrency Scam Ringleaders Jailed In US$2.25 Billion Ponzi Scheme Involving PlusToken Platform
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Stocks Higher After Tough Week for Bitcoin

A sign for Oracle is seen outside the company's headquarters in Redwood City, California. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

Microsoft Initiated at Buy by Goldman, Oracle at Sell