COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Approval: What You Need to Know
Sea Ltd. Stock Gets Boost From Second-Quarter Revenue Jump

Shares of Sea Ltd. rise as the company's second-quarter revenue surges.
Sea Ltd.  (SE) - Get Report said second-quarter revenue jumped nearly 160% and the e-commerce and gaming company boosted full-year guidance for digital entertainment and e-commerce.

U.S.-listed shares of the Singapore company were up 2% to $296.36 in premarket trading Tuesday.

Walmart, Home Depot, GM, Roblox, Jerome Powell: 5 Things You Must Know

Sea said revenue totaled $2.3 billion, up 158.6% year over year, exceeding analysts' estimates of $1.97 billion.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 61 cents a share, while analysts expected Sea to report an adjusted loss of 51 cents.

E-commerce revenue rose 160.7% to $1.2 billion, while digital entertainment revenue rose 166.8% to $1 billion.

Sea said its "Free Fire" game reached more than 1 billion downloads on Google Play and ranked third globally by average monthly active users for mobile games on Google Play in the second quarter.

The game also achieved a new record high of more than 150 million peak daily active users in the quarter.

In the U.S., "Free Fire" was also the highest grossing mobile battle royale game for two consecutive quarters, and was the second-highest grossing mobile game on Google Play for the second quarter.

Bookings were $1.2 billion, up 64.8% year on year. Quarterly active users reached 725.2 million, up 45.1% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, Sea said it expects bookings for digital entertainment in 2021 to range from $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion, up 44.4% from 2020 at the midpoint of the revised guidance. 

The company also expects revenue for e-commerce to range from $4.7 billion and $4.9 billion, up 121.5% growth from 2020 at the midpoint of the revised guidance.

