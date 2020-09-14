TheStreet
Scientific Games Soars as Ron Perelman Sells His Stake

Scientific Games shares rise as billionaire Ronald Perelman agrees to sell his stake in the gambling products company.
Scientific Games (SGMS) - Get Report was climbing Monday after billionaire Ronald Perelman agreed to sell his stake in the gambling products company to a group of investors including the Australian firm Caledonia. 

Shares of the Las Vegas company, which makes electronic gaming machines and server-based lottery and gaming systems, were rising 41.2% to $26.78.

The investors will acquire Perelman’s 34.9% stake in the company from the billionaire's firm MacAndrews & Forbes for $28 a share, Scientific Games said in a statement. 

Caledonia will add Jamie Odell, former CEO of the Australian gambling company Aristocrat Leisure, and Toni Korsanos, former chief financial officer, to the board along with an additional independent non-executive director, the company said. 

Perelman and two other executives from MacAndrews & Forbes will step down.

The overhauled board will focus on reducing debt and increasing digital gaming and sports better opportunities. 

Caledonia's other current gaming investment is DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report, and it also has stakes in companies such as Grubhub  (GRUB) - Get Report, Warner Music  (WMG) - Get Report, and Zillow Group  (Z) - Get Report.

Perelman has been reportedly selling off assets recently. In July, he sold his 70% stake in Humvee maker AM General, for $1 billion, roughly the same price he paid for the company in 2004. 

In addition, Perelman, a majority owner and chairman of Revlon, last year hired Goldman Sachs to “explore strategic alternatives” for the cosmetics company where $3 billion in loans came due this year, according to Fortune.

The New York Post reported that Perelman is entertaining offers for his Hamptons property known as “The Creeks” for around $180 million. A spokesperson denied the property, one of the biggest in the Hamptons, was for sale.

Perelman told Vanity Fair in a statement that he desires “a less complicated and less leveraged business life.”