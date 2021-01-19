TheStreet
Schwab Earnings Top Forecasts as Investors Flock to Markets

Schwab earnings beat estimates as the broker benefits from retail investors flocking to rising stock markets.
Shares of Charles Schwab  (SCHW) - Get Report rose Tuesday after the discount securities brokerage reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

Retail investors continue to flock to financial markets to grab pieces of the pie -- the pie of rising markets. 

The number of households executing trades rose more than 50% from a year earlier.

Profit at the San Francisco company registered $1.14 billion, or 57 cents a share, compared with $852 million, or 62 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. 

Adjusted earnings per came in at 74 cents a share, up from 63 cents a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of 65 cents in a FactSet survey of analysts.

Revenue soared 60% from a year earlier to $4.18 billion, besting the analyst consensus of $4.11 billion.

Schwab shares recently traded at $58.96, up 0.4%. They have soared 76% in the six months through Friday.

Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger in a statement touted "record operating performance"  and completion of the largest brokerage acquisition in history, TD Ameritrade, during the fourth quarter.

"[Client] engagement with the financial markets rose to record levels -- pro-forma combined new-to-firm households increased more than 175% compared to 2019, with the number of households placing trades up more than 50% year-over-year,” Bettinger said. 

“Our clients also continued to set numerous single-day trading records, including a peak of 7.8 million trades on Nov. 9.”

Further, “the impact of covid-19, along with social and political turmoil, created an unprecedented combination of personal and macroeconomic challenges for our clients, employees and stockholders alike,” he said.

