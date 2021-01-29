Schwab Says It Didn't Suspend Trading in Hot Stocks on Thursday

Schwab, sensitive to the heat taken by platforms like Robinhood that suspended buying of some volatile equities, says it didn't restrict trading.

Brokerage Charles Schwab (SCHW) - Get Report released a statement Friday to make clear that it and its TD Ameritrade unit didn’t suspend trading in any stocks on Thursday.

Schwab is undoubtedly sensitive to the heat taken by brokerages such as Robinhood that did suspend buying of some volatile equities.

Schwab shares recently traded at $51.72, down 3.8%. They have slipped 2.5% in the past month.

“In recent days, much attention has been paid to trading in a group of securities that include (GME) - Get Report, (AMC) - Get Report, (EXPR) - Get Report and others, that are part of what is being called a short-squeeze,” Schwab said.

“As part of the increased media attention around this activity, there has been some confusion about what Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade have each done in response to the situation.

"To clarify: neither Charles Schwab nor TD Ameritrade halted buying or selling ANY stocks this week.”

Further, “Neither firm restricted buying or selling basic options,” Schwab said. “Both firms did adjust margin requirements on select stocks to ensure clients had sufficient assets to pay for stock purchases. Both firms also restricted certain advanced options strategies.”

In addition to Robinhood, the brokerages that suspended buying Thursday included Webull Financial, E-Trade Financial and Interactive Brokers. The brokerages relaxed their restrictions Friday.

GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Express, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report and other heavily shorted names soared after the restrictions were loosened.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the incoming chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said on Thursday that the panel would be looking into the situation.

“People on Wall Street only care about the rules when they’re the ones getting hurt. American workers have known for years the Wall Street system is broken – they’ve been paying the price,” Brown said in a statement quoted by the news service.

“It’s time for the SEC and Congress to make the economy work for everyone not just Wall Street. That’s why, as incoming Chair of the Senate Banking and Housing Committee, I plan to hold a hearing to do that important work.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) on Thursday also said that Congress would look at what's happening with GameStop and many other companies that had been targeted by short sellers, or investors who bet that stocks will decline.