Senate Democratic Leader Schumer Calls for Trump to Be Booted From Office

Chuck Schumer says what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday was 'an insurrection against the United States.'

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged Thursday that President Trump be removed from office following his encouragement of the crowd that invaded the Capitol the day before.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol (Wednesday) was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

“The quickest and most effective way - it can be done today - to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president,” Schumer added.

The 25th amendment states: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Schumer constitutes the highest-ranking U.S. official to call for Trump’s ouster. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Illinois) Thursday became the first Republican in Congress to advocate tossing Trump by use of the 25th amendment.

Surprisingly, all the tumult in Washington hasn’t put a dent on the stock market.

The S&P 500 recently stood at 3,798.48, up 1.34%. Many analysts have said that until interest rates rise stocks will do nothing but climb.