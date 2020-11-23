Schrödinger Climbs on $2.7 Billion Bristol-Myers Squibb Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay Schrödinger $55 million up front, plus up to $2.7 billion in milestone payments, in a drug-development deal.

Schrödinger SDGR shares were higher Monday after the software platform said it had reached a $2.7 billion multiyear agreement with health-care giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics.

Shares of Schrödinger at last check were up 7.9% to $65.42, while Bristol-Myers Squibb was up 1.1% to $62.29. Both are based in New York.

Under the terms, Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay Schrödinger $55 million up front. Schrödinger will also be eligible to receive up to $2.7 billion in preclinical, development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments.

In addition, Schrödinger will be entitled to receive royalties on net sales of each product commercialized by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The collaboration aims to combine Schrödinger’s physics-based software platform and drug-discovery capabilities with Bristol-Myers Squibb's expertise in development and commercialization to advance small molecule therapeutics for targets in oncology, immunology and neurological disorders.

The collaboration includes two of Schrödinger’s early-stage programs and additional targets that weren't disclosed.

Schrödinger will be responsible for discovering development candidates for each of the targets under the collaboration. Bristol-Myers Squibb will then be responsible for developing, manufacturing and commercializing the candidates.

Schrödinger has agreed to grant Bristol-Myers Squibb exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the development candidates generated by the collaboration.

"We see tremendous potential in bringing together our drug-discovery expertise with Bristol-Myers Squibb's depth of experience in development and commercialization," Karen Akinsanya, executive vice president at Schrödinger, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported positive results from a late-stage trial of a key psoriasis treatment.