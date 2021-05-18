TheStreet home
Sarepta Higher After Progress With Muscular Dystrophy Drug Trial

Sarepta's trial supports its drug's 'potentially differentiated profile' to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the company said. The stock is higher.
Sarepta Therapeutics  (SRPT) - Get Report shares jumped Tuesday after the drugmaker reported progress in a trial of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment.

The trial was conducted with Roche RHHBY.

The Cambridge, Mass., company's shares recently traded at $84.12, up 12%. They have slumped 40% over the past six months.

“In results from the first clinical study using commercially representative material, SRP-9001 demonstrated robust expression of micro-dystrophin and no new safety signals from prior studies,” Sarepta said.

That “supports [the drug’s] potentially differentiated profile for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” the company said.

“SRP-9001 is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver its micro-dystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue for the targeted production of the micro-dystrophin protein.”

In the study, 20 participants ages 4 through 7 were treated with a single infusion of SRP-9001. Symptoms of DMD usually appear in infants and toddlers.

In muscle biopsies from the first 11 patients taken 12 weeks after treatment, “all patients demonstrated robust transduction, with mean micro-dystrophin expression of 55.4% of normal, as measured by western blot,” Sarepta said.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a fatal neuromuscular genetic disease that afflicts 1 of every 3,500 to 5,000 males worldwide. 

DMD is caused by a change or mutation in the gene that encodes instructions for dystrophin. This is a protein that is required for muscles to work properly and is missing or lacking in people with Duchenne. 

In other drug news, TheStreet.com’s Dawn Kawamoto discussed why COVID-19 vaccines could be the start of a vaccine revolution.

And last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t have to wear a mask or socially distance in most places.

