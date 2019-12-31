The Santa Claus Rally Is in Full Effect in Tech, But One Name Has Been Left Behind

The tech sector is finishing off the year with a bang, with many of its top names currently hitting their annual, or even all-time, highs. For value investors, there appears to be only one name left that's worth buying. That's Cisco.

Even though the broader markets have sold off in recent days, the Santa Claus rally is still very much in effect in tech right now. Overall, technology stocks have had a strong 2019 and it appears that this strength is going to run into the year’s end. And, even some of the stocks that haven’t traded so well during most of the year have fared well since Christmas.

Many of the large cap top names in the tech space are trading at all-time highs with strong momentum headed into 2020. Investors are piling into names that offer the perception of reliable growth. Following the herd here could be potentially dangerous to investors. However, when it comes to the group of well known tech name trading with potentially irrational premiums, there is one name that remains conspicuously absent: Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report.

Multiple Expansion

Speaking of all-time highs, you don’t have to look any further than the two largest companies in the world: Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report. Both of these names have had tremendous years, up 56.5% and 84%, respectively.

What’s probably even more amazing than those year-to-date capital gains figures is the fact that both companies have posted such strong returns during a year in which their bottom lines didn’t move nearly as much.

During the trailing twelve months, Microsoft’s reported earnings-per-share has come in at $4.99, which represents 19% year-over-year growth. While this is great, it pales in comparison to the company’s 56% share price increase. The discrepancy between Microsoft’s share price movement and fundamental growth has resulted in significant expansion of the company’s price-to-earnings multiple. This time a year ago, Microsoft was trading for roughly 23 times earnings. Today, Microsoft shares trade for more than 31 times earnings.

Apple’s multiple expansion has been steeper than Microsoft’s because while its shares posted some of the best performance in the major averages during the last year or so, the company’s earnings-per-share was essentially flat. Technically, it was just slightly negative, meaning that all of Apple’s share price gains were due to multiple expansion and not fundamental growth. Apple started the year trading in the 13x range and today, shares are trading for nearly 24 times earnings.

You’ve got to go back roughly 10 years to find such a high premium being placed on Apple’s and nearly 20 years to find such a high premium being placed on Microsoft shares and

These two companies certainly aren’t the only ones having recently experienced significant multiple expansion, but they are the two most notable examples.

Holiday Sales Data Bolster Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares are up approximately 5% since Christmas Day, which is an enormous move for this $925 billion plus sized company.

The company recently made headlines with its fantastic holiday shopping results. Management said that Amazon added more than five million new Prime trials and/or memberships during the holiday season. The company saw double-digit percentage sales growth, resulting in the sale of more than a billion items worldwide, including “tens of millions” of Amazon devices. Over 100 million items were sold by Amazon independent third party sellers on the platform. And many of these items were delivered by Amazon’s last-mile shipping service, whose 2019 volumes amounted to more than 3.5 billion packages.

Amazon shares aren’t quite back up to their highs of around $2,035 that they made back in the summer, but this year-end rally is a welcome sign for investors who’d watched the stock consolidate in the $1,700-$1,800 range since August. Now that shares are above the $1,825 mark, we could witness a breakout.

A Broad Rally Throughout Silicon Valley

Santa has been kind to the other FANG names as well. Facebook (FB) - Get Report shares are up nearly 59% on the year and currently sit near 52-week highs. Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report shares are up more than 12% since December 10. And Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report shares have had a great December thus far as well, trading up roughly 5.2% during the month.

This list could go on and on. Semi-conductor superstar Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report began December trading for roughly $210 per share and today those shares are worth nearly $237. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report bulls are back in force with shares of this volatile company hitting all-time highs, pushing past the notorious $420 mark that got Elon Musk into trouble last year. And, the recent trade agreement between the U.S. and China has sparked renewed optimism in the China-tech trade, causing names like Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report to soar.

Cisco: Conspicuously Left Behind

And yet, after all of this jolly upward movement, we still have Cisco trading down nearly 20% from recent highs. Shares of the networking giant have rallied a bit off of recent lows and are up more than 7% during the month of December.

Yet, Cisco’s valuation remains low. Shares are trading for just 15 times the company’s trailing earnings estimates, well below the roughly 18 times trailing twelve month multiples that the market assigned to Cisco earlier in the year before management produced disappointing guidance.

Like other older tech names such as Apple and Microsoft, Cisco has taken steps in recent years to re-invent itself via the subscription services model with a focus on predictable, high margin, re-occurring sales. But, unlike Apple and Microsoft, the market has not yet awarded Cisco with generous multiple expansion, leading me to believe that this could be one of the best opportunities in the tech sector moving forward into the new year.

