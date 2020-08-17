Sanofi to Acquire U.S. Biotech Principia Biopharma for $100 a Share

Sanofi will acquire Principia Biopharma in an all-cash deal with an equity value of about $3.68 billion.

Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report reached an agreement to acquire Principia Biopharma (PRNB) - Get Report, the U.S. biotech company, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of about $3.68 billion.

The French drugmaker will pay $100 a share for Principia Biopharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disorders.

The offer price is a 10% premium over the Principia Biopharma’s closing price Friday of $90.74.

Principia Biophramashares were rising 9.16% to $99.05 in premarket trading Monday. American depositary receipts of Sanofi were gaining 1.03% to $50.85.

“This acquisition advances our ongoing R&D transformation to accelerate development of the most promising medicines that will address significant patient needs,” said Paul Hudson, Sanofi's CEO, in a statement.

Sanofi said Principia Biopharma’s Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors “add to Sanofi’s efforts to accelerate and build a portfolio of the next generation of transformative treatments for autoimmune diseases. “

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter. The merger was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies.

Analysts at Jefferies noted Monday that the deal was “widely anticipated” and they were positive on the acquisition’s “relatively low-risk value accretion,” with longer-term optionality, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency reported last month that Sanofi was examining potential acquisitions of U.S. biotechnology companies including Principia Biopharma, as it looks for innovative treatments for clinical areas including multiple sclerosis and immune disorders.

Hudson, who joined Sanofi last year, has been seeking to rejuvenate the drugmaker by focusing on fast-growing areas where new medicines command high prices.